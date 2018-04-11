15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Large Crowds Expected For Inis Mor Half Marathon

By Sport GBFM
April 11, 2018

Time posted: 2:53 pm

The Inis Mór Annual Half Marathon for Temple Street Children’s Hospital will take place on Inis Mór Island off the coast of Galway this coming weekend with the race taking place on Saturday starting at 11.15 with the National School Race, 11.30 for the secondary school race and the Half Marathon race itself starting with the Walkers at 12 and the runners at 12.30.

This half marathon has attracted many participants over the past eighteen years since the first race in 2000. The entire route passes through magnificent coastline scenery with fine views of wide bays and sandy beaches, making its beauty and uniqueness world famous.

 

Breda O’Donnell is a member of the committee who organise the race and she spoke to John Mulligan.

 

