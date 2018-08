There will be mobile Lane 2 (fast lane) closures on the M17/M18 northbound and southbound between Junction 16 Gort and Junction 20 Kilmore Roundabout (Tuam) from Tuesday 7 th August to Tuesday 14 th August (week days only). Closures will take place between 9am and 4pm. Closures are required to facilitate road sweeping of the central median.

There will be no impact to journey times.