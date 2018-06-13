Lally Coaches of Galway are looking for 1 x Full Time Driver and 1 x Part Time Driver to join the expanding team here in Galway City, and their depot in An Spidéal.

Work will include driving short shuttle services between Galway City and Rossaveal Harbour for passengers traveling to the Aran Islands as well as full day tours of Connemara, Burren and Cliffs of Moher areas. Lally’s also operate the City Sightseeing Galway Hop-On Hop-Off tours in Galway City and a range of private hire contracts, so there is a lot of variety available with these jobs.

Applicants must have a clean D License, and would ideally have experience in driving a range of vehicles from small minibuses to larger coaches and double deckers. Drivers with fluent Gaeilge are also preferred, but that is not essential.

Interested applicants are asked to send their C.V and copy of their drivers license to [email protected], or indeed just use that same email for any questions on the jobs that are available.