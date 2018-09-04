Ladies Minor Football Finals Fixtures Announced

The details of the County Ladies Minor Football Finals have been announced with all games on the 8th and 9th of September.

The Fixtures are…

Mairead Meehan Minor A Cup Final

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs. Claregalway

Sat. 8th Sept at 5.30pm in Caltra

Mairead Meehan Minor A Shield Final

Corofin vs. Dunmore McHales

Sat 8th Sept at 4pm in Caltra

Minor B Cup Final

Maigh Cuilinn vs. St. Gabriels

Sunday 9th Sept at 4.30pm in Skehana

Minor B Shield Final

Glenamaddy/Williamstown vs. St. Brendan’s or Monivea Abbey

Sunday 9th Sept at 5pm in Skehana

Minor C Cup Final

Ballinasloe vs. St. Furseys

Sun 9th Sept at 3.30pm in Tonabrocky

Minor C Shield Final

Salthill.Knocknacarra vs. An Cheathru Rua

Sun 9th Sept at 5pm in Tonabrocky