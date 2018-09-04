15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Ladies Minor Football Finals Fixtures Announced

By Sport GBFM
September 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:47 pm

The details of the County Ladies Minor Football Finals have been announced with all games on the 8th and 9th of September.

The Fixtures are…

Mairead Meehan Minor A Cup Final 

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs. Claregalway

Sat. 8th Sept at 5.30pm in Caltra

Mairead Meehan Minor A Shield Final 

Corofin vs. Dunmore McHales

Sat 8th Sept at 4pm in Caltra

Minor B Cup Final 

Maigh Cuilinn vs. St. Gabriels

Sunday 9th Sept at 4.30pm in Skehana

Minor B Shield Final 

Glenamaddy/Williamstown vs. St. Brendan’s or Monivea Abbey

Sunday 9th Sept at 5pm in Skehana

Minor C Cup Final

Ballinasloe vs. St. Furseys

Sun 9th Sept at 3.30pm in Tonabrocky

Minor C Shield Final

Salthill.Knocknacarra vs. An Cheathru Rua

Sun 9th Sept at 5pm in Tonabrocky 

print
Sport, Uncategorized
Roscahill and Williamstown farms to host ‘social farming’ open days
September 4, 2018
Connacht U18 Girls snatch late win in Interpro opener
September 4, 2018
Pickleball craze sweeping Ireland’s active retired
September 3, 2018
Brave Galway Minor Footballers Fall To Kerry In All-Ireland Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 4, 2018
Roscahill and Williamstown farms to host ‘social farming’ open days
September 4, 2018
Mayor of Galway says major Docks development will help tackle city’s housing crisis

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline