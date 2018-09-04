Ladies Minor Football Finals Fixtures Announced

The details of the County Ladies Minor Football Finals have been announced with all games on the 8th and 9th of September.
The Fixtures are…
Mairead Meehan Minor A Cup Final
Kilkerrin Clonberne vs. Claregalway
Sat. 8th Sept at 5.30pm in Caltra
Mairead Meehan Minor A Shield Final
Corofin vs. Dunmore McHales
Sat 8th Sept at 4pm in Caltra
Minor B Cup Final
Maigh Cuilinn vs. St. Gabriels
Sunday 9th Sept at 4.30pm in Skehana
Minor B Shield Final
Glenamaddy/Williamstown vs. St. Brendan’s or Monivea Abbey
Sunday 9th Sept at 5pm in Skehana
Minor C Cup Final
Ballinasloe vs. St. Furseys
Sun 9th Sept at 3.30pm in Tonabrocky
Minor C Shield Final
Salthill.Knocknacarra vs. An Cheathru Rua
Sun 9th Sept at 5pm in Tonabrocky