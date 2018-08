Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Fixtures

Galway LGFA Championship Games for next weekend. First named team at home.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Annaghdown vs Caltra Cuans Friday 31st Aug. 7pm

Corofin vs Claregalway Fri 31st Aug. 7.30pm

Kilkerrin Clonberne vs Maigh Cuilinn Fri. 31st Aug. 8pm

Dunmore McHales – Bye

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Milltown vs St James Saturday 1st Sept 6.30pm

Bearna vs Menlough/Skehana Monday 3rd Sept. 7pm

Glenamaddy/Williamstown vs Clonbur Fri 31st 7.30pm

Tuam Cortoon vs St Brendans Fri 31st 7.30pm

JUNIOR A

Group 1

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Naomh Anna Leitir Mór Friday 31st Sept 7pm

Caherlistrane – Bye

Group 2

Grainne Mhaols vs St Mary’s Saturday 1st Sept 4pm in Clifden

Claregalway B – Bye

JUNIOR B

St. Gabriels vs St. Furseys Friday 31st August 7pm in Aughrim.

Naomh Mhuire vs Micheal Breathnachs Friday 31st 6.30pm

Salthill Knocknacarra vs. Kilkerrin Clonberne B Thursday 30th 7pm The Prairie

Monivea Abbey vs Killannin Sat 1st 4pm

Glinsk – Bye

JUNIOR C

Group 1

Grainne Mhaols B vs Ballinasloe Saturday 1st Sept 6pm in Clifden

An Cheathru Rua vs Gaeil Na Gaillimhe Friday 31st at 7.15pm

Carna Caiseal – Bye

Group 2

St. Michaels vs. Naomh Anna Leitir Mór B Saturday 1st Sept. 6pm

Caltra Cuans B vs Na Piarsaigh TBC