Ladies Football Finals Down For Decision This Weekend

It is a busy weekend ahead with no less than thirteen finals starting on Saturday with the Junior C Final between Ballinasloe and St Michaels in Skehana at 12 noon followed by the U14 Division Two Cup Final between Glenamaddy/Williamstown and Naomh Mhuire at 2pm. Killererin is the venue for the U14 Division 1 Shield Final between Annaghdown and Kilkerrin/Clonberne at 12 noon while there is a double header in Mountbellew. St Gabriels and Glinsk meet in the County Junior B Final at 2pm and that will be followed by the Intermediate Final replay between Tuam/Cortoon and St Brendans at 4pm.

On Sunday, there are eight U14 finals taking place with double headers in Claregalway, Skehana, Headford and Tonabrucky. At 12 noon in Claregalway, Salthill/Knocknacarra and Mountbellew/Moylough face each other in the Division 4 Cup Final followed by the Division three cup final between Menlough/Skehana and Loughrea at 2pm. At 12 Noon in Skehana, Corofin and Bearna B meet in the Division four shield final followed by the Division two shield final between St Furseys and Bearna A at 2. At 12 Noon in Headford, Claregalway B and An Spideal face each other in the Division five cup final followed by the Division One Cup Final between Monivea/Abbey and Claregalway. Finally in Tonabrucky, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and St Mary’s meet in the Division five shield final at 2pm followed by the Division three shield final between Tuam/Cortoon and Micheal Breathnach at 4pm.

Galway LGFA Games for Saturday 13th October 2018

Junior C Final Ballinasloe vs. St. Michaels 12 noon Skehana

Junior B Final St. Gabriels vs. Glinsk 2pm Mountbellew

Intermediate Final Replay Tuam/Cortoon vs. St. Brendans 4pm Mountbellew

U14 Div. 1 Shield Final Annaghdown vs. KilkerrinClonberne 12 noon Killererin

U14 Div. 2 Cup Glenamaddy Williamstown vs. Naomh Mhuire 2pm Skehana

Sunday 14th October 2018

U14 Div. 1 Cup Monivea Abbey vs. Claregalway A 2pm Headford

U14 Div. 2 Shield St. Furseys vs. Bearna 2pm Skehana

U14 Div. 4 Cup Salthill/Knocknacarra vs. Mountbellew/Moylough 12 noon Claregalway

U14 Div. 3 Shield Tuam/Cortoon vs. Micheal Breathnach 4pm Toneybrocky

I14 Div. 3 Cup Menlough/Skehana vs. Loughrea 2pm Claregalway

U14 Div. 4 Shield Corofin vs. Bearna B 12 noon Skehana

U14 Div. 5 Cup Claregalway B vs. An Spideal 12 noon Headford

U14 Div. 5 Shield Naomh Anna Leitir Mór vs. St. Marys 2pm Toneybrocky