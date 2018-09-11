Ladies County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures

Galway LGFA Adult Championship Round 3 Games for 21/22/23rd Sept.

Senior

Group 1

Caltra Cuans vs. Maigh Cuilinn

Annaghdown vs. Kilkerrin Clonberne

Group 2

Dunmore McHales vs. Corofin

Claregalway – Bye

Intermediate

Group 1

Clonbur vs. St. James

Milltown vs. Glenamaddy Williamstown

Group 2

St. Brendan’s vs. Menlough Skehana

Tuam Cortoon vs. Bearna

Junior A

Group 1

Caherlistrane vs. Mountbellew Moylough

NA Leitimoir – Bye

Group 2

Claregalway B vs. Grainne Mhaols Wed 19th Sept.

St. Marys – Bye

Junior B

Group 1

Naomh Mhuire vs. St. Gabriels

St. Furseys vs. Kilconly

Micheal Breathnachs – Bye

Group 2

Monivea Abbey vs. Salthill Knocknacarra

Kilkerrin Clonberne B vs. Glinsk

Killannin – Bye

Junior C

Group 1

Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs. Grainne Mhaols B

Carna Caiseal vs. Ballinasloe

An Cheathru Rua – Bye

Semi Finals will be held on Sunday 30th September in a neutral venue, most likely as double headers with a 2pm and 4pm starting time.