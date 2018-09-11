Ladies County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures

Galway LGFA Adult Championship Round 3 Games for 21/22/23rd Sept.
Senior
Group 1
Caltra Cuans vs. Maigh Cuilinn
Annaghdown vs. Kilkerrin Clonberne
Group 2
Dunmore McHales vs. Corofin
Claregalway – Bye
Intermediate
Group 1
Clonbur vs. St. James
Milltown vs. Glenamaddy Williamstown
Group 2
St. Brendan’s vs. Menlough Skehana
Tuam Cortoon vs. Bearna
Junior A
Group 1
Caherlistrane vs. Mountbellew Moylough
NA Leitimoir – Bye
Group 2
Claregalway B vs. Grainne Mhaols Wed 19th Sept.
St. Marys – Bye
Junior B
Group 1
Naomh Mhuire vs. St. Gabriels
St. Furseys vs. Kilconly
Micheal Breathnachs – Bye
Group 2
Monivea Abbey vs. Salthill Knocknacarra
Kilkerrin Clonberne B vs. Glinsk
Killannin – Bye
Junior C
Group 1
Gaeil na Gaillimhe vs. Grainne Mhaols B
Carna Caiseal vs. Ballinasloe
An Cheathru Rua – Bye
Semi Finals will be held on Sunday 30th September in a neutral venue, most likely as double headers with a 2pm and 4pm starting time.