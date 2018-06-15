15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Labour Councillor Neil McNeilis elected new Mayor of Galway

By GBFM News
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 6:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Labour Councillor Neil McNeilis has been elected the new Mayor of Galway.

Councillor McNeilis was bestowed with the chain of office at a special ceremony at City Hall this teatime.

He takes over the position from Fine Gael Councillor Pearce Flannery and has been elected through a voting pact which was set up at the start of the council’s term 4 years ago.

He was nominated by Labour’s Billy Cameron and seconded by Independent Cllr Declan McDonnell.

Councillor McNeilis was elected to Galway City Council in 2009 and runs the business Claddagh and Celtic Jewellery at Quay Street with his wife.

He’s an active member of a wide range of local concerns – including Galway Chamber, the Latin Quarter, the City Joint Policing Committee, Galway City Tidy Towns and is involved in a number of local charities.

