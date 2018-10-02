15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

Kyne says government approval for city ring road is significant step forward

By GBFM News
October 2, 2018

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government’s approval for the Galway city ring road project is a significant step forward.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne who says the project will relieve and reduce congestion in Galway city and county.

Earlier today, the Government gave its backing to the business case for the bypass.

The approval means the 600 million euro scheme can now be submitted to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission.

The project would result in the demolition of more than 40 homes.

Minister Kyne says while there is no ‘silver bullet’ to solve the transport challenges facing Galway, the ring road would be a massive step forward.

For more on this story tune in to FYI Galway from 5…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
October 2, 2018
October 2, 2018
October 2, 2018
October 2, 2018
October 2, 2018
