Kylemore Abbey Food Village 13th April 2018

This exciting event is planned as part of Renvyle House Hotel’s Bay Coast Food Festival and as a celebration of Galway’ title of European Region of Gastronomy 2018.

On Friday, 13th April The Kylemore Abbey Food Village day will consist of an outdoor food market featuring the very best of Galway’s food producers and innovators.

Participants include Killary Fjord Mussels, Tribal Foods, Connemara Smokehouse, DK Connemara Oysters, Aran Goats Cheese, Slieve Aughty Honey, Bliss Bites Bakery, Kylemore Acre Herbs, John Joe Faherty Fresh Fish, Mungo Murphy’s Abalone and Seaweed, Avo Nice Day (Avocado based products), Artisan House Books, The Healthy Treats Kitchen, Connemara Rowan Jelly and more so be sure to bring a big shopping bag!

Dotted all around the estate on the day will be opportunities for wonderful food experiences.

Enjoy spit roast Connemara Lamb on the Abbey Terrace, Seafood Chowder in the former nun’s refectory. Learn about fish smoking in the former fish hatchery and jam making in the Bothy House while bread will be baked throughout the day in the Head Gardener’s House.

There will also be opportunities to meet with crafts people from the local and wider Galway areas and to meet with members of the Connemara Beekeepers Association. We are delighted to launch our new fully compostable coffee cups on the day and Down 2 Earth Compostables and Barna Waste will be here to give hints and advice on how we can more effectively recycle and reduce waste.

The Galway Bay FM will broadcast live from Kylemore throughout the day. We are delighted also to be joined by RTE’s Big Week on the Farm and we look forward to hosting food writers Sally and John McKenna.

As well as all that we will have live music in the Gothic Church so I think you will agree that the day promises something for everyone!

For more details check out Kylemore Abbey on line