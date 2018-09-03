Kitchen porter and Accommodation Assistants required for Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo. The ideal candidate must have the ability to handle busy situations and manage your workload effectively, have an strong level of attention to detail, be flexible, a team player and have excellent communications skills. Hours of work may vary, therefore candidates should be available to work up to 5 days per weeks, including mornings, evenings and weekends. For more information call Thomas on 094 9545345 or visit their careers page on www.ashfordcastle.com

