Kirszenstein commits to Galway Hurling

Strength and Conditioning Coach Lukasz Kirszenstein has committed to Galway GAA for a three year period. Kirszenstein joined the Galway Senior hurling Team backroom team as strength and Conditioning Coach last season.

As part of his role he will be working on a development plan with hurling teams at all age levels in the county to implement a singular strength and conditioning programme. It will be very beneficial as hurlers progress through the age ranks and seamlessly develop their strength and conditioning.

Kirszenstein, a polish native, worked with the Tipperary hurlers in 2016, before joining Galway in 2017. He has also worked with the Irish women’s rugby team in 2015 when they won the six nations, and for the Munster academy in 2011.