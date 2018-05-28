Kinvara residents stage protest at county council meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Kinvara residents are today protesting outside the county council meeting in Clifden.

They’re are calling on local councillors to support them in protecting stone walls along the N67.

The replacement of some walls is part of upgrade works being carried out on the N67 between Ballinderreen and Kinvara.

Locals say that Kinvara is the ‘Gateway to the Burren’ and the proposed mesh and timber fencing would not be in keeping with the look of the area, while TII claims that the installation of fencing is a safety issue.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says TII has committed to retaining some the stone walls on the approach to Kinvara, which are fine examples of traditional dry stone walls.

Tune in to The [email protected] for Galway to hear spokesperson for the protesters, Caroline Corless…