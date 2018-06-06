Kinvara Man Among Horse Racing Ireland Student Internships Appointed

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has appointed five internships for the summer season of 2018, with successful applicants from Kildare, Kerry, Dublin and Galway.

It is the fifth year of the HRI Student Internship Programme, and the five successful interns start their ten-week work placements this week. Three will be based in HRI’s head office at Ballymany, Kildare, in the Marketing department, the Communications departments and Tote Ireland, while two interns will work in the marketing department in Leopardstown Racecourse.

The five successful candidates are Gerard Mulvihill from Listowel, County Kerry (attached to Communications department); Rebecca Coonan from Naas, County Kildare (Tote Ireland); Orlaith Nangle from Dundrum, County Dublin (Marketing department); John Feeley from Kinvara, County Galway (Leopardstown Racecourse); Sophie Vard-Ryan from Sandyford, County Dublin (Leopardstown Racecourse).

The HRI Marketing department and Communications department interns, Gerard Mulvihill and Orlaith Nangle, will work with the teams on the promotion of various racecourse events, media monitoring and digital media, and also assist with HRI’s central role in the promotion and administration of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, which takes place on September 15 and 16 at Leopardstown and the Curragh.

The Tote intern Rebecca Coonan will work primarily with the operations team and will also gain experience in marketing and digital media, while the Leopardstown interns John Feeley and Sophie Vard-Ryan will assist in the many areas of racecourse operations such as marketing, sales, digital media, website maintenance and raceday operations.

Commenting on the HRI Student Internship Programme, Amanda Rowe, Human Resource Coordinator, Horse Racing Ireland, said: “We were really pleased with the level of interest in the Student Internship Programme this year and we look forward to welcoming the successful students. Our interns will gain an insight into the world of work behind the scenes in some of HRI’s key departments and subsidiaries, where they will get practical experience and the opportunity to develop their knowledge of the industry over the next three months.”

Student intern Gerard Mulvihill commented: “I am very thankful and excited to have been given the opportunity to partake in the student internship programme with HRI. I view the Curragh as the breeding ground of Irish racing so, as a racing fan, I am thrilled to be based in the area for the next three months. I hope to meet many new people during my internship and I look forward to learning from those involved in the various areas of the Industry. I will do my utmost to make a worthwhile contribution to both the organisation and the industry during my time with Horse Racing Ireland.”