Killimordaly Jockey Evan Daly Looks To The Future With Confidence

From Killimordaly, Evan Daly created a little piece of history when he became the first jockey born in the 21st century to ride a winner on an Irish racecourse. Born on February 16th, 2000, he partnered the Ger Lyons-trained Roibeard to win the Discounted Tickets Median Auction Race at Fairyhouse on June 29th, 2016.

With no racing background, Daly got involved in the sport riding ponies and spent the summer of 2015 riding out for Lyons. Evan rode his first winner over hurdles when partnering the Ger Lynch-trained Rock On Barney to success in the Tipperary Handicap Hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday, January 11th, 2018 and now rides with the Joseph O’Brien yard. He also last weekend rode a winner for Paul Nolan.

A jockey with a fantastic future, Evan spoke to George McDonagh on Over The Line

