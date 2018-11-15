Killester to host Templeogue in big derby clash, while Liffey Celtics and Glanmire go head-to-head for top spot

It’s yet another action-packed weekend of basketball this weekend, with some big games up for decision across the Men’s and Women’s Super League.

In the Men’s Super League, a big Dublin derby is in store as joint second place Pyrobel Killester and Templeogue go head-to-head in Clontarf.

Both teams are sitting second on the table with four wins and two losses apiece, one place under league leaders Belfast Star who boast a 5-1 record to date.

It’s been a rocky couple of weeks for reigning Cup champions, Templeogue, who were knocked out of this year’s Cup by Garvey’s Tralee Warriors three weeks ago. This was followed by back-to-back losses in the Super League at the hands of UCC Demons and DCU Saints and they’ll be hoping that this weekend’s clash will be the one to get their season back on track.

Killester will be ready for the challenge though, and come into the game off the back of two wins against Moycullen and Tralee. Looking ahead to the derby, Killester captain, Alan Casey stated: “This is a very big week for us. We’ve had a lot of good battles with Templeogue over the last few years so we’re preparing for this to be yet another one. It’s a really important game for us at this stage of the season. We’ve title aspirations for this year, so these head-to-head games are crucial. We also want to keep in touch with Belfast Star who, at this point, are the team to beat.”

Elsewhere around the league, UCD Marian will welcome UCC Demons in what is set to be a big battle, another Dublin derby tips off in DCU as Saints welcome Griffith College Swords Thunder, while league leaders, Belfast Star host Moycullen. The two newly-promoted teams, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and C and S Neptune will do battle in Kerry on Saturday night, while Maree will welcome Garvey’s Tralee Warriors to Galway.

Over in the Women’s Super League meanwhile it’s just as close, with the two teams who are unbeaten so far this year – Courtyard Liffey Celtics and Ambassador UCC Glanmire – set to face each other this coming Saturday evening in Cork. A huge battle is expected from this clash, with matches between the two teams fairly evenly matched over the past 12 months and a coveted spot at the top of the table adding further incentive.

Pyrobel Killester meanwhile will host Fr Mathews in Clontarf as part of a double-header of games with their men’s team, while there’s a big derby in Carlow on Saturday afternoon as IT Carlow Basketball welcome Kilkenny’s Marble City Hawks to the Barrow Centre. Maxol WIT Wildcats will go head-to-head with Singleton SuperValu Brunell in Waterford on Saturday evening, while NUIG Mystics will be hoping to get that elusive first win of the season on the board when they travel to DCU Mercy on Sunday.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: November 17-18th, 2018

Saturday 17th November 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian v UCC Demons, UCD Sports Centre, Belfield, 17:00;

Belfast Star v Moycullen, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Griffith College Swords Thunder, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Templeogue, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v CandS Neptune, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Maree v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Calasanctius College, Galway, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Marble City Hawks, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Pyrobel Killester v Fr Mathews, IWA-Clontarf, 17:45;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mercy College, 19:00;

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Upper Glanmire Sports Centre, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LYIT Donegal v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, LYIT, 16:00;

LIT v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Limerick IT Sportshall, 18:00;

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v GameFootage.net Titans, Colaiste Bride, 18:30;

UL Sports Eagles v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

DBS Eanna v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

KUBS BC v Ulster University Elks, Greendale, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics v UL Huskies, St Munchins, 16:00;

Maree v Portlaoise Panthers, Calsanctius College, 17:00;

Trinity Meteors v Ulster University Elks, Trinity, 17:30;

Swords Thunder v Fabplus North West, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:30;

St Mary’s Castleisland v Phoenix Rockets, St Mary’s Castleisland, 18:30;

Sunday 18th November 2018

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

DCU Mercy v NUIG Mystics, DCU Complex, 14:30;