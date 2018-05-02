Kilkerrin United Bids To Make History In Sunday’s Connacht Junior Shield Final

The TP Brennan Connacht Cup Shield Final 2018

Kilkerrin Utd V Swinford FC

Sunday 6th May 2018

Venue: Lecarrow – Kick Oﬀ: 3.00pm

Kilkerrin United

Managers: Martin Walsh, Paul Naughton, Donal Fahy

Physio: Fergal O’Reilly

Run to The Final

Round 1: Kilkerrin United 7-0 Fahy Rovers (Mayo)

Aidan Kitt (3), Liam Boyle (2), Jason Ward & Damian Mahon.

Round 2: Kilkerrin United 4-1 Dynamo Blues (Galway)

Liam Boyle (2), Keith Mahon & Aidan Kitt

Quarter Final: Kilkerrin United 2-1 Manulla B (Mayo)

Liam Boyle & Jason Ward

Semi Final: Kilkerrin United 3-1 Real Tubber (Sligo)

Liam Boyle (2) & Jason Ward

Previous Provincial Honours

The club reached the Connacht Cup Quarter Finals in 2007 and the Shield Quarter Finals in 2015.

Connacht Representative Appearances

Evan Fahy has represented the Republic of Ireland at U15 level.

Declan Murphy has represented the Roscommon & District Football League at Oscar Traynor level.

Jason Ward, Declan Murphy, Aidan Kitt, Liam Boyle, Evan Fahy, Evan Davis & James O’Donnell have all represented the Roscommon & District Youth & Schoolboys League at various age groups.

Club Information

Kilkerrin United FC, situated in the rural parish of Kilkerrin/Clonberne in North County Galway, has teams competing in the Roscommon & District Football League, the Roscommon & District Youth & Schoolboys League and the Mid-Western Girls League. Founded in 1987, Kilkerrin United has grown through the years and currently has a junior men’s team and twelve underage teams catering for boys and girls of all ages.

The junior side contest their first Connacht Final today having won the RDFL Division One League title just a few weeks ago. At underage level, despite struggling for players at many age groups, the club enjoys continued success and provides a valuable social outlet for the youth of the area. Kilkerrin United were U14 Girls Connacht Cup winners in 2015.

Thanks to the backing of Kilkerrin Community Council, the financial support of the people of the parish and the hard work of numerous volunteers, development works at Fr. Lynch Park, Kilkerrin are nearing completion.

The clubhouse has been renovated with the addition of a viewing room, kitchen, storage rooms, a referees’ room and public toilets. Floodlights have also been installed for both the main pitch and training pitch. Kilkerrin United Football Club wish to thank our loyal sponsors and supporters for their continued backing and we wish the junior team the best of luck in Sunday’s final.