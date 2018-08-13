Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Lyndsey Noone honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month awards for July

The June Award went to Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner.

Bonner displayed some excellent form as Donegal retained the TG4 Ulster Ladies Senior title, before embarking on a successful run in the All-Ireland series to date.

Bonner scored four goals across the course of two matches in the Ulster championship against Monaghan and Armagh, including a hat-trick of goals against the latter opposition in the provincial decider.

In her most recent outing, the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final clash, which was a rematch with Armagh, The Glenfin clubwoman scored five points as Donegal advanced to a very first semi-final appearance.

Bonner will hope that there’s more silverware to come as Donegal prepare to lock horns with Cork in the first of the TG4 All-Ireland semi-finals on August 25, a game that has a 2.45pm throw-in.

Lynsey and Yvonne were presented with their awards by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park.