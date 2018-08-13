15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Lyndsey Noone honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month awards for July

By Sport GBFM
August 13, 2018

Time posted: 3:26 pm

 

The June Award went to Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner.

Bonner displayed some excellent form as Donegal retained the TG4 Ulster Ladies Senior title, before embarking on a successful run in the All-Ireland series to date.

Bonner scored four goals across the course of two matches in the Ulster championship against Monaghan and Armagh, including a hat-trick of goals against the latter opposition in the provincial decider.

In her most recent outing, the TG4 All-Ireland quarter-final clash, which was a rematch with Armagh, The Glenfin clubwoman scored five points as Donegal advanced to a very first semi-final appearance.

Bonner will hope that there’s more silverware to come as Donegal prepare to lock horns with Cork in the first of the TG4 All-Ireland semi-finals on August 25, a game that has a 2.45pm throw-in.

Lynsey and Yvonne were presented with their awards by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park.

Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park Hotel, presents Lynsey Noone of Galway with The Croke Park Hotel and LGFA Player of the Month award for July, at The Croke Park Hotel, Jones Road, in Dublin. Lynsey captained Galway to a first All-Ireland Minor A title since 2014 on 15 July at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Lynsey was also named Player of the Match after producing a powerful performance for the winners against Cork. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

print
Sport
Galway Atlantaquaria says more needs to be done to tackle marine litter
August 13, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Part One
August 13, 2018
Olive Loughnane Appointed To The Board Of Sport Ireland
August 13, 2018
Opening weekend of Basketball Ireland National League season 2018/19 tees up some very interesting clashes

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 13, 2018
Galway Atlantaquaria says more needs to be done to tackle marine litter
August 13, 2018
Galway students urged to be cautious when booking accommodation

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline