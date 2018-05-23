Kilbeacanty Sevens This June Bank Holiday Weekend

Kilbeacanty is the place to be over the June Bank Holiday weekend with the annual 7s hurling tournament taking place on the Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday. This year sees the second year of the camogie 7s tournament with the Quarter, Semi-finals and Shield final being played on the Sunday from 4pm and the final played before the hurling 7s final on the Monday. The Joe Gillane Juvenile semi-finals kick start the weekend on Friday at Kilbeacanty from 6pm.

The draw of games for the camogie and hurling 7s takes place next Monday night 28th May and it promises to serve up some cracking games with Loughrea last year’s winners and county champions Liam Mellows the teams to beat. Beagh All Ireland 7s winners along with Gort and St Thomas will also be in the running to win the 7s McCarthy Cup along with a 7k prize fund.

It promises to be cracking weekend and a full schedule of events can be found below or on Kilbeacanty HC Facebook and Twitter pages.

Schedule

Friday

Joe Gillane Juvenile Finals from 6pm Kilbeacanty Pitch

Sunday

Kilbeacanty Camogie 7s in Kilbeacanty Pitch from 4pm (Q and Semi Finals)

LIVE Music in McCarthy’s Bar after Camogie 7s

Monday

Kilbeacanty 7s Monday

Joe Gillane Juvenile Finals 1pm

7s Hurling starts at 3pm

Camogie Final 5:30pm

7s Final 6:15pm

Closing Celebration with Live Music by Mikey Burke and Fishing for Likes in McCarthy’s straight after 7s final from 7pm