Kilbeacanty Hurling and Camogie 7’s Draws announced

The draws have been announced for next weekend’s Kilbeacanty Hurling and Camogie seven a side tournaments, which culminate with the 7’s final on Bank Holiday Monday evening. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first playing of the tournament.

Camogie 7s on Sunday 3rd June

5:30pm Sarsfields V Kinvara QF1

5:50pm New Market V Ardrahan QF2

6:10pm Inagh Kilnamona Vs Kilanena QF3

Semi Finals

6:30pm QF1 vs QF2

6:50pm QF3 vs St Thomas

7:30pm Shield Final

Hurling Bank Holiday Monday

Juvenile Finals (Teams – Michael Cusacks, Ardrahan, Craughwell & Tommy Larkins)

12:30pm Joe Gillane Shield Final

1:30pm Joe Gillane Hurling Final

7s Hurling Tournament

2:45pm Kilbeacanty vs Tubber PQ1

Quarter Finals

3pm Beagh vs Tommy Larkins QF1

3:20 Loughrea vs Liam Mellows QF2

3:50pm Gort vs Ardrahan QF3

4:10pm St Thomas vs Kilbeacanty or Tubber QF4

Semi Finals

4:30pm QF1 vs QF2

4:50pm QF3 vs QF4

5.15pm Camogie 7s Final

6.15pm Hurling 7s Final

Closing celebration with live music in McCarthys from 8pm.