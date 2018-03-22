Kieran Molloy Wins Again As Ireland And USA Share Spoils

Kieran Molloy made it 2 wins out of 2 in his latest fight last night in the Ireland v USA International series in New Hampshire as he beat World Bronze medallist Freudis Rojas Junior in a split decision.

The USA and Ireland shared the spoils in the final edition of their three-match international series with both nations winning four contests apiece at the Manchester Downtown Hotel. Apart from Kieran, Kellie Harrington, Wayne Kelly and Caoimhin Ferguson all had their hands raised in victory for the visitors.

The eight-bout meeting, replicating last week’s encounters in Springfield and Boston, was close throughout with five split decisions separating the contestants on a see-saw evening in New Hampshire.

Molloy detonated some big backhands in rounds two and three in his all-southpaw meeting with Freudis Rojas Jr. to ensure that Ireland could not be beaten on the night.

“Performances have been excellent over the duration of the trip. It has been very worthwhile working with Team America and we are extremely happy,” said IABA High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne, the Irish team manager in the USA.

The Irish squad are due to arrive home Friday morning via Dublin Airport.

USA v Ireland Manchester, New Hampshire

March 21st

60kg Stacia Suttles lost to Kellie Harrington 0-3

75kg Leah Cooper beat Aoife Burke 3-0

60kg James Browning beat Francis Cleary 2-1

64kg Adrian Benton lost to Wayne Kelly 1-2

64kg Charlie Sheehy lost to Caoimhin Ferguson 1-2

69kg Freudis Rojas Jr. lost to Kieran Molloy 1-2

75kg Nikita Ababiy beat Gerard French 3-0

91+kg Richard Torrez beat Dean Gardiner 3-0

USA 4 Ireland 4

USA v Ireland Springfield

March 15th

60kg: Amelia Moore beat Kellie Harrington 2-1

69kg: Oshae Jones beat Grainne Walsh 2-1

60kg: Marc Castro beat George Bates 2-1

64kg Charlie Sheehy beat Wayne Kelly 2-1

64kg: Tiger Johnson beat Caoimhin Ferguson 2-1

69kg: Quinton Randall lost to Paddy Donovan 0-3

75kg: Troy Isley beat Gerard French 3-0

75kg: Nikita Ababiy lost to Brett McGinty 1-2

81kg: Khalil Coe beat Caoimhin Agyarko-Hynes 3-0

91kg: Adrian Tillman lost to Kiril Afanasev 0-3

USA 7 Ireland 3

USA v Ireland Boston

March 12th

54kg: Virginia Fuchs beat Lauren Hogan RSC2

60kg: Stacia Suttles lost to Kellie Harrington 0-3

69kg: Oshae Jones beat Grainne Walsh 2-1

60kg: Marc Castro beat Frankie Cleary 3-0

60kg: Keyshawn Davis beat George Bates 3-0

64kg: Tiger Johnson beat Wayne Kelly 2-1

69kg: Quinton Randall lost to Kieran Molloy 1-2

75kg: Troy Isley beat Bret McGinty 3-0

75kg: Nikita Ababiy lost to Michael Nevin 1-2

81kg: Khalil Coe beat Caoimhin Agyarko-Hynes 3-0

91kg: Adrian Tillman lost to Kiril Afanasev Pts 1-2

91kg+: Richard Torres beat Dean Gardiner 3-0

USA 8 Ireland 4

Irish squad

Female

54kg: Lauren Hogan (St Brigid’s BC)

60kg: Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s BC)

69kg: Grainne Walsh (Spartacus BC)

75kg: Aoife Burke (St Mary’s BC)

Male

91kg+: Dean Gardiner (Clonmel BC)

91kg: Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield BC)

81kg: Caoimhin Agyarko-Hynes (Holy Trinity BC)

75kg: Michael Nevin (Portlaoise BC)

75kg: Brett McGinty (Oakleaf BC)

75kg: Gerard French (Clonard BC)

69kg: Kieran Molloy (Oughterard BC)

69kg: Eugene McKeever (Holy Family BC)

69kg: Paddy Donovan (OLOL BC)

64kg: Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise BC)

64kg: Caoimhin Ferguson (Clonard BC)

60kg: George Bates (St Mary’s BC)

60kg: Francis Cleary (Ballina BC)

Team manager – Bernard Dunne

Head coach – Zauri Antia

Coach – Phillip Keogh

Coach – Martin Donovan

Coach – Paul Thompson