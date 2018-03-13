15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Kieran Molloy off to a winning start in USA

By Sport GBFM
March 13, 2018

Time posted: 10:42 am

The USA and Ireland met over 12 bouts in the 1st leg of their three-match Elite international series at the Royale Complex in Boston, with the Billy Walsh trained Americans leading 8-4 after the opening session. Newly crowned National Elite champion Kieran Molloy from the Oughterard Boxing Club was one of only 4 Irish winners on the night, alongside Michael Nevin, Kellie Harrington and Kiril Afansev. Molloy was again impressive as he beat the American Captain and Continental Silver Medalist Quintan Randall in a split decision.

Only last month, Molloy claimed his first National Elite belt at Dublin’s National Stadium and also picked up the Best Boxer Award.

“My first victory since the Elite Championships against the US captain,” said Galway welter Molloy. I felt good in there against an experienced opponent. It felt a bit different to usual as we had to wear head guards, but I performed well and myself and the team are happy with our overall performances. Looking forward to the next bout on the 21st.”

Ireland, led by head coach Zaur Antia and team manager Bernard Dunne, have been training in Jim McNally’s Gym in Boston since arriving in America  last Thursday. Both nations meet again in Springfield this Thursday night from 11pm (Irish time) and the final leg of the three-match series will be hosted at the Downtown Hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire on March 21.

