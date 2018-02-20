Kieran Molloy Aims For National Elite Boxing Title Saturday Night

Kieran Molloy will be aiming to end over half a century of waiting when he meets talented Holy Family BC fighter Eugene McKeever for the vacant Elite welter title at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

The World Junior bronze medallist who boxes out of the Oughterard BC beat Wexford’s defending champion Dean Walsh in the last-four and is one in away from one of the ultimate belts in Irish boxing.

McKeever scored an impressive win over Tony McGlynn in the semi-finals.

The Oughterard BC, since its foundation 56 years ago, have yet to claim an Elite title, but there have been some near misses.

Thomas Lee and Marvin Lee both lost two finals apiece to Paul Hyland and Ken Egan in 2002 and 2003.

Kieran Molloy and Sean Clancy came into studio and they spoke To John Mulligan