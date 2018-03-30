15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Kevin Walsh Looks Ahead To Sunday’s National Football League Final

By Sport GBFM
March 30, 2018

Time posted: 11:23 am

Galway face Dublin on Sunday afternoon at 4pm in Croke Park in the Allianz National Football League Division One Final. Throw in at 4pm.

For Galway, this is their first league final since 2006 and they are looking to win the Division One League Title for the first time since 1981.

Kevin Walsh has been looking forward to the League Final with one eye on the 13th of May when they face Mayo in the Connacht Championship.

He has also been instrumental in the organisation of a special reunion of the Galway team of 1998 who beat Kildare to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Title.

He has been speaking to Barry Cullinane

 

 

