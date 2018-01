Galway begins Division One of the National Football League this Sunday when they host Tyrone at Tuam Stadium (Throw in 2.30pm).

It has been a good 2018 so far for Galway with a place in the FBD League Final on February 18th when they face Roscommon but next Sunday will be a step up from the Division Two League that Galway won last year.

Kevin has been speaking to Kevin Dwyer.