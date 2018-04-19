Kerry school stand in the way of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir double dreams

Saturday April 21 2018

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior B Final – (Result on the Day)

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway, Galway v St Brigid’s, Killarney, Kerry; 1.00pm, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale,

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir from Claregalway in county Galway are a school with a Lidl PPS All-Ireland senior and junior double on their minds.

Last Saturday in Kinnegad, their senior C outfit put seven goals past Scoil Mhuire, Trim, to complete one half of what they hope is a glorious brace when they face St Brigid’s Killarney on Saturday next in Rathkeale.

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir have Galway seniors Sarah Conneally, Fabienne Cooney and Lisa Gannon heavily involved in their coaching set-up and that expertise is bearing fruit with some fine displays.

Ava Murray will keep goal for the junior B side again, as she did last weekend, while Megan Flaherty, Laura Flynn, Kiara Kearney, Niamh McGrath, Shannon O’Connell, Chellene Trill (junior B captain), Sinéad Donovan, Kate Slevin, Eimear Mitchell and Shauna Brennan were all involved in the senior C win.

It’s a strong core group of players that will take to the field at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, on Saturday afternoon for a 1pm start and it’s going to require a big effort from St Brigid’s, Killarney, to stop Coláiste Bhaile Chláir.

But St Brigid’s are an impressive team and en route to winning the Munster title, they scored 18-46.

However, they were pushed all the way by Eureka, Kells (Meath) in the All-Ireland semi-final, before edging home on a 1-6 to 1-5 scoreline.

Just like their senior C counterparts, meanwhile, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir’s junior Bs have been scoring freely throughout the competition.

They stormed through the Connacht championship but St Catherine’s, Armagh, gave them a real fright in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir ran out 4-11 to 4-9 winners in that game are now just a possible 60 minutes away from emulating the feats of their all-conquering senior C team.

St Brigid’s stand in their way and with class forwards like captain Anna Clifford and Ciara Randles to call upon, this final has the makings of a cracker.