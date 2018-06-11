Kennedy Cup Begins For Galway This Evening In Limerick

Galway’s Kennedy Cup team are in their final preparations ahead of the 2018 tournament that begins this evening in Limerick with their first game against North East Counties kicking off at 4pm. Brian Laffey’s charges will play three games in the group stages with their second tomorrow morning at 10.30 against Kilkenny followed by their final group game at 4pm against Donegal. Galway reached the Semi-Final of the competition last season when going out cruelly on penalties to Sligo and are going in search of their first ever win in the competition since it’s foundation in 1976.

Brian Laffey is the Galway League Manager, he spoke to John Mulligan this morning….

The Roscommon and District League side have been drawn in Group One with their opening game of the tournament against the Kerry League this evening at 4pm.