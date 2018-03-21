Kelleher, Ronaldson, Griffin And Leader The Latest Connacht Players To Extend Contracts

Connacht Rugby have announced that four more current players have extended their contracts with the province. The four backs, Cian Kelleher, Craig Ronaldson, Eoin Griffin and Darragh Leader will all add to the strength of the squad in the 2018/19 season.

Kelleher joined Connacht from Leinster in 2016 and the winger has since made 32 appearances and scored 9 tries during his time at the Sportsground.

Craig Ronaldson signed for Connacht in 2013 and the former Lansdowne man has played 81 times for Connacht, winning a PRO12 Championship in 2016. The versatile back has featured in the midfield and at out-half, where he has made the majority of his 13 appearances this season scoring 50 points.

Eoin Griffin has made over 90 appearances in the Connacht jersey. Having made his debut for his home province in 2011 he joined London Irish in 2014 for two seasons and returned to Connacht in 2016.

Darragh Leader, another Connacht native, has scored 3 tries in his 15 appearances this season and was also part of the successful PRO12 squad in 2016.

Commenting on the latest contract extensions, Connacht Rugby CEO, Willie Ruane said: “We are delighted that Cian Kelleher, Craig Ronaldson, Eoin Griffin and Darragh Leader have all extended their contracts. They are four important backs that will further strengthen our options next season. They are also four ambitious young players who are determined to bring further success to Connacht.”

Welcoming the contract extensions, Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane added: “Our squad list for the 2018/19 season is really taking shape now and it is great that these four important players have extended their contracts. I have been really impressed with what I have seen of all four players so far and they will be central to our ambitions next season.”