KATIE WALSH RETURNS TO RACING…SORT OF!

PADDY POWER SPONSOR ZORBING DERBY IN AID OF IRISH INJURED JOCKEYS FUND AT THE GALWAY RACES

Irish Injured Jockeys Fund Chairman Ruby Walsh rolled into town today to launch the second annual ‘Paddy Power Zorbing Derby’ which will take place at this year’s Galway Races Festival. We can also reveal that recently retired jockey Katie Walsh will hit the track for the first time since hanging up her boots to participate in the bonkers derby, which takes place before racing on Tuesday, July 31st.

She faces a new challenger in the form of triple Irish international rugby star Sene Naoupu ,who represented Ireland in rugby’s 7’s, 15’s and Touch Ruby. Sky Sports hurling analyst & four-time All-Star Ollie Canning, who has form following last year’s success in the race, Today FM Sports broadcaster Paul Collins and Colm Quinn from Colm Quinn BMW, will be on hand to put it up to the well-known female sports personalities in the race, all in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys.

Speaking ahead of the event, Paddy Power, spokesman for the Irish bookmaker said; “I’ve been stood down by the top brass in Power Tower after last year’s mortally embarrassing performance. They felt it was time to call in the professionals, and if anyone can put it up to the lads, it’s Katie Walsh and Sene Naoupu. But money is Katie to bounce a competitive Canning off his perch.”

The GAA star is currently favourite (2/7) to retain his title, while Katie (4/1) and Sene (5/1) pose a very real threat, followed by Colm Quinn (8/1) and Paul Collins, who props up the betting at 16/1.

Michael Moloney, Manager of Galway Racecourse, added; “As a racecourse, we wanted to get behind the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund again this year and offer our support. We’re delighted to have Paddy Power on board to sponsor the Zorbing Derby here at Galway Races, and we’re thrilled with the line-up for this year’s Derby.”