15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

KATIE WALSH RETURNS TO RACING…SORT OF!

By Sport GBFM
June 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:52 pm

PADDY POWER SPONSOR ZORBING DERBY IN AID OF IRISH INJURED JOCKEYS FUND AT THE GALWAY RACES

Irish Injured Jockeys Fund Chairman Ruby Walsh rolled into town today to launch the second annual ‘Paddy Power Zorbing Derby’ which will take place at this year’s Galway Races Festival. We can also reveal that recently retired jockey Katie Walsh will hit the track for the first time since hanging up her boots to participate in the bonkers derby, which takes place before racing on Tuesday, July 31st.

She faces a new challenger in the form of triple Irish international rugby star Sene Naoupu ,who represented Ireland in rugby’s 7’s, 15’s and Touch Ruby. Sky Sports hurling analyst & four-time All-Star Ollie Canning, who has form following last year’s success in the race, Today FM Sports broadcaster Paul Collins and Colm Quinn from Colm Quinn BMW, will be on hand to put it up to the well-known female sports personalities in the race, all in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys.
Speaking ahead of the event, Paddy Power, spokesman for the Irish bookmaker said; “I’ve been stood down by the top brass in Power Tower after last year’s mortally embarrassing performance. They felt it was time to call in the professionals, and if anyone can put it up to the lads, it’s Katie Walsh and Sene Naoupu. But money is Katie to bounce a competitive Canning off his perch.”

The GAA star is currently favourite (2/7) to retain his title, while Katie (4/1) and Sene (5/1) pose a very real threat, followed by Colm Quinn (8/1) and Paul Collins, who props up the betting at 16/1.

Michael Moloney, Manager of Galway Racecourse, added; “As a racecourse, we wanted to get behind the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund again this year and offer our support. We’re delighted to have Paddy Power on board to sponsor the Zorbing Derby here at Galway Races, and we’re thrilled with the line-up for this year’s Derby.”

Irish Injured Jockeys Fund chairman Ruby Walsh, his sister Katie, rugby star Sene Naoupu, broadcaster Paul Collins and Paddy Power launch the Paddy Power Zorbing Derby, taking place at the Galway Races, on July 31st.

print
Sport
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday June 26th 2018
County Council to make submission to Government in bid to increase funding
June 26, 2018
Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day Preview
June 26, 2018
Change Of Date For Galway Summer Rally
June 25, 2018
On the Verge Week 11 – Hartes Corner Bar Glenamaddy

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 26, 2018
Open night to discuss development plan for Connemara village
June 26, 2018
Spiddal teacher has case against energy test site fast-tracked

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline