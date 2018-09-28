15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Juvenile 60×30 All-Ireland Semi-Finals

By Sport GBFM
September 28, 2018

Time posted: 2:35 pm

Juvenile 60×30 All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Sunday 30th September

Kilfane, Kilkenny At 11am

  • Boys U14 Singles: Harry Delaney (Kilkenny) v Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)
  • Boys U14 Doubles: Kyle Jordan/Sean O’Keeffe (Kilkenny) v Dara Ó Laoire/Cathal Ó Laoire (Micheál Breathnachs)
  • Boys U15 Singles Tommy Connors (Wexford) v David Donoghue (Moycullen)
  • Boys U17 Singles: Eoin O’Brien (Kilkenny) v Labhras Hession (Annaghdown)
  • Girls U15 Singles: April Moran (Wexford) v Sadhbh Ní Fhlaitheata (Micheál Breathnachs)

 

Clogh, Kilkenny At 1pm

  • Girls U14 Singles: Amy Brennan (Kilkenny) v Emma Kinane (Abbeykncokmoy)
  • Boys U16 Singles: Kyle Dunne (Kilkenny) v Nathan Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)
  • Boys U17 Doubles: James Love/Tom Carroll (Kilkenny) v Cian Ó Mainin/Eamon Ó Laoire (Micheál Breathnachs)

 

All Ireland Juvenile finals are on Sunday 14th October

 

Connacht 60×30 Doubles Finals

Sunday 30th September

Collooney at 2pm

Junior “B” Doubles: Darragh O’Gara & Shane Naughton (Roscommon) v John Ward (Loughrea) & Nevan McCartan (Salthill)

 

St.Comans at 2pm

Under 21 Doubles: Patrick Murphy & Niall Joyce (Mayo) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) & Cian Ó Conghaile (Micheál Breathnachs)

print
Sport
60×30 Second Level Colleges County Handball Championships This Saturday
24 incidents of begging in city garda division so far this year
September 28, 2018
60×30 Second Level Colleges County Handball Championships This Saturday
September 28, 2018
Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures
September 28, 2018
Heffernan set to captain Connacht for interprovincial derby with Leinster

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 28, 2018
Council to cut down problematic trees at Grattan Park
September 28, 2018
24 incidents of begging in city garda division so far this year

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline