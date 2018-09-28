Juvenile 60×30 All-Ireland Semi-Finals
Sunday 30th September
Kilfane, Kilkenny At 11am
- Boys U14 Singles: Harry Delaney (Kilkenny) v Mikey Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)
- Boys U14 Doubles: Kyle Jordan/Sean O’Keeffe (Kilkenny) v Dara Ó Laoire/Cathal Ó Laoire (Micheál Breathnachs)
- Boys U15 Singles Tommy Connors (Wexford) v David Donoghue (Moycullen)
- Boys U17 Singles: Eoin O’Brien (Kilkenny) v Labhras Hession (Annaghdown)
- Girls U15 Singles: April Moran (Wexford) v Sadhbh Ní Fhlaitheata (Micheál Breathnachs)
Clogh, Kilkenny At 1pm
- Girls U14 Singles: Amy Brennan (Kilkenny) v Emma Kinane (Abbeykncokmoy)
- Boys U16 Singles: Kyle Dunne (Kilkenny) v Nathan Kelly (Abbeyknockmoy)
- Boys U17 Doubles: James Love/Tom Carroll (Kilkenny) v Cian Ó Mainin/Eamon Ó Laoire (Micheál Breathnachs)
All Ireland Juvenile finals are on Sunday 14th October
Connacht 60×30 Doubles Finals
Sunday 30th September
Collooney at 2pm
Junior “B” Doubles: Darragh O’Gara & Shane Naughton (Roscommon) v John Ward (Loughrea) & Nevan McCartan (Salthill)
St.Comans at 2pm
Under 21 Doubles: Patrick Murphy & Niall Joyce (Mayo) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) & Cian Ó Conghaile (Micheál Breathnachs)