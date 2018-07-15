15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Justice Minister suggests Garda superintendent could remain in Clifden

By GBFM News
July 15, 2018

Time posted: 1:30 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Justice Minister has offered hope that the position of Superintendent in the Clifden Garda District will not be scrapped as was indicated this week.

It’s after a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee suggested that Superintendents will no longer be stationed in Clifden or Tuam due to a new divisional model being trialed.

However, a Dáil reply appears to leave the possibility of a Superintendent being located in Clifden open.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…

