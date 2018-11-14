15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Just two submissions made on proposed new laws on waste management in city

By GBFM News
November 14, 2018

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two people made submissions on plans to introduce new bye-laws to deal with waste management and collection across the city.

The new laws aim to allow the City Council to determine if city residential units have a valid means of disposing of their waste.

It also means residents may be required to produce receipts to prove they have a legitimate means of waste disposal.

Failure to comply with the new bye-laws could result in significant fixed fines.

However, this week’s meeting of the City Council heard just two submissions were made during a six week public consultation.

Councillor Peter Keane expressed his disbelief that just two submissions could be made on such important laws that will have far-reaching consequences.

