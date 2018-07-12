15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Just 81 student bed spaces created in Galway in two years

By GBFM News
July 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 81 student bed spaces were created in Galway over the past two years.

That’s according to a new report from the Higher Education Authority on national development activity on student accommodation.

The figure for Galway is in stark contrast to Dublin, where over two thousand student bed spaces have been delivered since 2016.

However, permission was granted during that time for several student accommodation projects in Galway – including 345 bed spaces at Galway Docks and 147 spaces at Fairgreen Road.

Plans have also been submitted for a major development at the site of the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle which would offer 400 spaces.

NUI Galway is also currently developing an on-site accommodation project which will cater for over 400 students.

