Just 31 social homes built across Galway since 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 31 social houses have been built across Galway over the past 3 years.

All of those have been provided by the county council – with the city council failing to provide a single unit since before 2016.

That’s according to new figures which claim that the real number of homes being built nationwide is just a fraction of Government figures.

Both of Galway’s local authorities have a number of social housing projects in the pipeline.

However, the City Council has not constructed a single unit since before 2016 – while the County Council has built just 31 social homes since then.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that nationally, just 166 social homes were built during the first quarter of this year.

It further found that only 320 homes were built during 2016, while just 1 thousand council houses were provided last year.

It claims the statistics make a mockery of the Government’s repeated claims of ‘thousands’ of homes being built every year.

Six local authorities have built nothing at all since before 2016 – including Galway City Council, which has a waiting list which stretches into the thousands.

Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson, Eoin O Broin, claims the problem is that all local authority led projects are small-scale projects.

He says 11 houses here, or 30 houses there, will not begin to make a dent on the current crisis and large-scale projects are needed.