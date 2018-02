Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Junior Agriculture Minister will visit the county tomorrow. (21/)

Minister Andrew Doyle will open the new VEON regional office at Athenry Mart at 11am.

VEON is Ireland’s leading forestry company, formerly called Forest Enterprises Ltd.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2.15, he’ll travel to Connemara to launch GMIT Letterfrack’s Council for Forest Research and Development project.