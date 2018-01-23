15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves

Night Moves

Judgement reserved in legal action against Inverin-based pharmaceutical firm

By GBFM News
January 23, 2018

Time posted: 5:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Judgement has been reserved in the case of a pharmaceutical giant which is taking legal action against a rival based in Connemara.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is suing Mylan Teoranta, based in Inverin and part of the multinational Mylan Group, claiming it has infringed its patents.

Teva, which is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, claims Inverin-based company, Mylan, breached its patent for a product used to treat multiple sclerosis patients.

Teva claims the product is being made in Galway and is being sold on the U.S market.

However, Mylan denies there is any patent infringement.

Teva is seeking damages and orders, including an injunction preventing Mylan infringing its patent.

The case has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court where it has been heard this week before Mr Justice David Barniville.

Judgement has been reserved until March.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Gardai warn public over bogus workmen scam
January 23, 2018
Galway Gardai warn public over bogus workmen scam
January 23, 2018
Wrongful convictions expert to deliver public talk at NUI Galway
January 23, 2018
Gardaí review CCTV footage after Ballybane assault

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 22, 2018
Claregalway GAA Hosts Strictly Fundraiser
January 22, 2018
European Challenge Cup – Round Six Review
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK