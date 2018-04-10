15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

***JobSpot*** JPK  Fencing have a vacancy for a Trainee Operative in their Powder Coating Department

By Damian Burke
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 4:24 pm

JPK  Fencing have a vacancy for a Trainee Operative in their Powder Coating Department.   Position is full time Monday to Friday from
8am to 5pm and will be based at their workshop in Claregalway.  Some manufacturing or light engineering experience an advantage and
safe pass and manual handling training would be desirable.  Forward CV to [email protected]

