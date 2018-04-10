JobSpot*** JPK  Fencing have a vacancy for a Trainee Operative in their Powder Coating Department

JPK Fencing have a vacancy for a Trainee Operative in their Powder Coating Department. Position is full time Monday to Friday from
8am to 5pm and will be based at their workshop in Claregalway. Some manufacturing or light engineering experience an advantage and
safe pass and manual handling training would be desirable. Forward CV to [email protected]
April 10, 2018
