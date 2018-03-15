Joyce brothers lead Duathlon series

After five round of the Bridge Signs Ireland West Duathlon Series Derek Joyce of Galway Bay CC is looking good for a double win in the series. His consistence to date has been impeccable with numerous top 10 finishes. His strong biking back round has kept him in touch with the young super-fast runners. Paul Joyce racing for the Tri Lake triathlon club is edging closer to his brother with every race, the longer running course suit Paul and the hard bike courses suit Derek either way it looks like either one of the Corofin brothers are going to lift home the winners’ cup.

1st Derek Joyce Galway Bay CC 4565

2nd Paul Joyce Tri Lakess TC

3rd Ryan Mc Namara Liquid Motion TC

4th Team Loughney Hollymount Wheelers

5th Declan Donnelly Liquid Motion TC

6th Paul Dunne Liquid Motion TC

In the ladies series Collette Sweeney of Westport Leisure Park has been equally as impressive with her consistency, with round six a home round she will surely be out to impress.

Ballina woman Nicola Forde is holding her own in 2nd with Hollymount Wheelers Lynda Hession in third.

1st Colette Sweeney Westport Leisure park

2nd Nicola Forde Liquid Motion TC

3rd Lynda Hession Hollymount Wheelers

4th Grainne Kennedy Mutisport AM Westport

5th Yvonne Byrne Westport Leisure park

There is huge competition in the age category sections with the over 40’s been the most competitive. With Prixes for O50, O60, Junior in both genders.

The winners in all categories won’t really be known until the final round in Cong at the Ashford duathlon on the May bank holiday Saturday May 5th as all competitors are counted on their best 7 results out of the 9 events.

Round six will be hosted by Westport Leisure Park on Saturday March 24th. The adventure capital town of Ireland always draws a huge crowd and a very competitive field. The Westport circuit is one of the hardest especially the run courses with routes built around the hilly Greenway. The bike course can be tough depending on weather conditions as the out and back route to the bottom of Croagh Patrick can be a slug fest out followed by a hurricane tailwind home or vice versa.

In the corporate section Mc Hale engineering Ballinrobe have virtually lead from the start, the last few rounds has seen the HSE, Boston Scientific and Irish Rail squads push them close, but with Westport more or less having home advantage for the likes of Baxter Health care, Portwest and Allergan the pressure will always be on the farm machine engineers.

1st Mc Hale engineering Ballinrobe

2nd HSE

3rd Irish Rail

4th Westport Leisure park (Employee’s )

5th Boston Scientific

6th Mayo County Council

The Club/ Team table is very tight with a real see-saw battle between eight different squads.

Westport Leisure park started very strongly opening up a sizable lead, Hollymount Wheelers have been tracking them consistently but in the last 2 round the Tri clubs of Liquid motion Ballina, Lough Key Boyle, Sligo Tri, Galway Tri, Swinford Tri and Tri Lakes TC have all really come to form as the Triathlon season approaches, it will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

1st Westport Leisure Park

2nd Hollymount Wheelers

3rd Liquid Motion TC Ballina

4th Mutisport AM Westport

5th Western Lakes CC

See full results to date on www.raceface.ie