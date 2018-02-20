JOINT STATEMENT ON WORLD HANDICAP SYSTEM BY IRISH LADIES GOLF UNION & GOLFING UNION OF IRELAND

Sinead Heraty (CEO, ILGU): “A standard system of handicapping worldwide is a welcome development for the sport. The new system will make it easier to obtain and retain a handicap and will be easier to understand for all golfers.”

“The introduction of flexible formats to count for handicap purposes will also ensure that the game continues to become more inclusive and recognises more modern formats of the game which in turn will encourage more players into club membership.”

Pat Finn (CEO, GUI): “We welcome the announcement today in relation to the World Handicap System and we look forward to engaging and consulting with our affiliated golf clubs prior to adoption.”