Joint Gaeltacht Committee makes 20 recommendations in Irish Language report

June 22, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the islands has made 20 recommendations in its Irish Language report.

The report follows a consultation process with various groups including the Irish Language Commissioner.

These have been presented to Government as part of ongoing efforts to draw up the new Official Languages Act.

Concerns include a difficulty in obtaining services through Irish due to a lack of bi-lingual staff across the public sector.

It was also recommended that language schemes be replaced with a standardised approach in relation to the provision of services in Irish.

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly is Chair of the joint committee – tune in at 1pm to hear her views…

