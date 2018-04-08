15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Music - Sunday Night

Join Molly & Ollie this week as they team up with Galway Stone for an end of week prize of a €500 Voucher!

By Sinead Kennedy
April 8, 2018

Time posted: 10:35 pm

Molly & Ollie have teamed up with Galway Stone this week for a wonderful end of week prize of a €500 voucher.  They are located in Ardrahan, Co.Galway, and have wonderful Natural Stone Products, Building Stone & Paving. They have the largest selection of Chips & Pebbles in the West of Ireland. They have added a new range to their Natural Stone Paving and that’s the fantastic Porcelain Paving.
Galway Stone also stock Brick Paving, Enrich Topsoil, Bark, Sand, Gravel and Paving Cleaners & Sealers
 Check out their website – www.galwaystone.
Contact 091 2512994
You would be STONE Mad not to check these guys out!!!
                                                                                                         

