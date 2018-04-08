15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Overnight Music - Sunday

Overnight Music - Sunday

Join Molly & Ollie this week as they celebrate National Workplace Wellbeing Day,this Friday with Revive Active

By Sinead Kennedy
April 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:16 am

Revive Active are giving away this hamper on Friday 13th to celebrate National Workplace Wellbeing Day 2018.  Companies of all sizes from all sectors are getting involved in this celebration of workplace health and wellbeing and Revive Active are supporting this with their products.  The product range includes Revive Active Super Food Supplement, Joint Complex, Mastermind, Beauty Complex, Antarctic Krill Oil and CoQ10.  All of the products are natural. Tune in to Molly & Ollie all this week from 6.30am for details on how to win!

 

print
Competitions, Molly in the Morning, Uncategorized
Over 800 homes in Gort without power
April 6, 2018
The Tiger Roar – Molly in the Morning
April 3, 2018
Launch events for Galway pro-choice and adoption promotion campaigns
March 22, 2018
HRI ‘Go Racing Kids Club’ Education Day at Galway Racecourse