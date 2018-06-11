15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

John West Feile Na nGael Hurling And Camogie Final Results 2018

By Sport GBFM
June 11, 2018

Time posted: 7:35 am

John West Feile na nGael- Division 1

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 1 Cup

Kilrush 1 – 5 Sarsfields (Cork) 1 – 5

 

John West Feile na nGael- Division 1

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 1 Shield

Abbeyknockmoy 1 – 3 Shamrocks 1 – 2

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 1

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 1 Cup

Turloughmore 0 – 8 Durlas Óg         0 – 6

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 1

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 1 Shield

St Finbarr’s/Barra Naofa 2 – 11       Ballygunner          0 – 2

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 2

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 2 Cup

Ballygalget  5 – 3 Ballycastle 0 – 4

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 2

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 2 Shield

Raharney Hurling Club 3 – 3 Eyrecourt 3 – 1

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 2

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 2 Cup

Naas 4 – 4 Ballinascreen 0 – 6

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 2

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 2 Shield

Kilnadeema-Leitrim 3 – 6 Tommy Larkins 0 – 3

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 3

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 3 Cup

The Harps 3 – 0 St Vincents 0 – 2

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 3

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 3 Shield

Baile Aodha         4 – 5 St Cronans Roscrea 0 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 3

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 3 Cup

Emeralds 2 – 9 Mt Leinster Rangers 2 – 8

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 3

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 3 Shield

Kinvara 0 – 7 Carnmore 1 – 1

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 4

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 4 Cup

O’ Moores 3 – 2 Portlaw 1 – 3

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 4

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 4 Shield

St Rynagh’s Hurling Club 2 – 1        Croisín 1 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 4

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 4 Cup

Cois Fharraige 0 – 5 CRC Gaels 1 – 4

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 4

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 4 Shield

Castletown Geoghegan 2 – 6 Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh 0 – 3

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 5

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 5 Cup

Causeway 1 – 5 Na Brideoga 0 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 5

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 5 Shield

Crosserlough 2 – 1        Cnoc an Eanaigh 0 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 5

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 5 Cup

Crumlin GAA 1 – 8 Mullagh-Kiltormer 1 – 1

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 5

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 5 Shield

Clann na Gael 0 – 9 Lixnaw 1 – 2

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 6

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 6 Cup

Skehana/Menlough 1 – 4         An Eaglais, Naomh Pádraig 0 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 6

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 6 Shield

St Kevins/Lann Léire 1 – 1 Pearses 0 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 6

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 6 Cup

Clonea GAA Club         4 – 4 Cappamore 3 – 4

 

John West Feile na nGael- Division 6

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 6 Shield

Abbeyknockmoy 6 – 5 Ballygar 1 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 7

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 7 Cup

Longford Slashers          2 – 3  Ballynastragh Gls 0 – 3

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 7

Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 7 Shield

Omagh St Enda’s 4 – 3 Sarsfields 0 – 0

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 7

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 7 Cup

Clara           2 – 3 Roscommon Gaels 1 – 5

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 7

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 7 Shield

Inis Diomáin Iomáint 3 – 6 Pádraig Pearses 1 – 1

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 8

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 8 Cup

Four Roads 3 – 6 St Eunan’s 0 – 1

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 8

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 8 Shield

East Cavan Gaels 4 – 11 Caiseal Gaels 2 – 2

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 9

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 9 Cup

Longford Slashers          0 – 7 North Wicklow Gaels 0 – 3

 

John West Feile na nGael – Division 9

Hurling Feile na nGael Division 9 Shield

Ringtown Hurling Club 2 – 3 Claremorris 0 – 1

