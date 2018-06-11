John West Feile Na nGael Hurling And Camogie Final Results 2018

John West Feile na nGael- Division 1
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 1 Cup
Kilrush 1 – 5 Sarsfields (Cork) 1 – 5
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 1 Shield
Abbeyknockmoy 1 – 3 Shamrocks 1 – 2
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 1 Cup
Turloughmore 0 – 8 Durlas Óg 0 – 6
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 1 Shield
St Finbarr’s/Barra Naofa 2 – 11 Ballygunner 0 – 2
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 2 Cup
Ballygalget 5 – 3 Ballycastle 0 – 4
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 2 Shield
Raharney Hurling Club 3 – 3 Eyrecourt 3 – 1
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 2 Cup
Naas 4 – 4 Ballinascreen 0 – 6
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 2 Shield
Kilnadeema-Leitrim 3 – 6 Tommy Larkins 0 – 3
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 3 Cup
The Harps 3 – 0 St Vincents 0 – 2
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 3 Shield
Baile Aodha 4 – 5 St Cronans Roscrea 0 – 0
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 3 Cup
Emeralds 2 – 9 Mt Leinster Rangers 2 – 8
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 3 Shield
Kinvara 0 – 7 Carnmore 1 – 1
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 4 Cup
O’ Moores 3 – 2 Portlaw 1 – 3
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 4 Shield
St Rynagh’s Hurling Club 2 – 1 Croisín 1 – 0
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 4 Cup
Cois Fharraige 0 – 5 CRC Gaels 1 – 4
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 4 Shield
Castletown Geoghegan 2 – 6 Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh 0 – 3
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 5 Cup
Causeway 1 – 5 Na Brideoga 0 – 0
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 5 Shield
Crosserlough 2 – 1 Cnoc an Eanaigh 0 – 0
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 5 Cup
Crumlin GAA 1 – 8 Mullagh-Kiltormer 1 – 1
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 5 Shield
Clann na Gael 0 – 9 Lixnaw 1 – 2
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 6 Cup
Skehana/Menlough 1 – 4 An Eaglais, Naomh Pádraig 0 – 0
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 6 Shield
St Kevins/Lann Léire 1 – 1 Pearses 0 – 0
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 6 Cup
Clonea GAA Club 4 – 4 Cappamore 3 – 4
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 6 Shield
Abbeyknockmoy 6 – 5 Ballygar 1 – 0
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 7 Cup
Longford Slashers 2 – 3 Ballynastragh Gls 0 – 3
Camogie Feile na nGael Camogie Division 7 Shield
Omagh St Enda’s 4 – 3 Sarsfields 0 – 0
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 7 Cup
Clara 2 – 3 Roscommon Gaels 1 – 5
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 7 Shield
Inis Diomáin Iomáint 3 – 6 Pádraig Pearses 1 – 1
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 8 Cup
Four Roads 3 – 6 St Eunan’s 0 – 1
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 8 Shield
East Cavan Gaels 4 – 11 Caiseal Gaels 2 – 2
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 9 Cup
Longford Slashers 0 – 7 North Wicklow Gaels 0 – 3
Hurling Feile na nGael Division 9 Shield
Ringtown Hurling Club 2 – 3 Claremorris 0 – 1