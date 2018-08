The 2018 Streets Of Galway 8k took place on Saturday the 11th of August with the largest ever entry involved.

Over 3,200 Runners, Walkers and Joggers took to the Streets Of Galway with the Finish at the Claddagh Hall.

John Mulligan was there and he spoke to the first three athletes in the Male and Female category and to David Glynn and Brian Bruton of Galway City Harriers and Claire Henry of sponsors the Galway Clinic.

John started by getting the thoughts of Mens Winner John Travers