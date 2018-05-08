John Dunne Cup/Cahill Cup Fixtures

The Galway Junior Footballers are playing in the Connacht Junior Semi-final in Tuam tomorrow night which is the same night as the Dunne & Cahill Cup games were scheduled for!
As a result the Dunne & Cahill Cup games have been rescheduled to the Thursday Night May 10th to facilitate players and supporters wishing to attend the game in Tuam!
Club still can go ahead and play the game on the 9th (if both Clubs agree) or they can rearrange it to another date, by agreement!
Bottom line all first Round Games must be played by Monday May 14th otherwise the game will have to be conceded as there will be no postponements.
10-05-2018 (Thursday)
John Dunne Cup – Group 1
Leitir Mór 19:45 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór v An Spidéal
Referee: Mairtin O’Mainin
An Cheathrú Rua 19:45 An Cheathrú Rua v Cárna-Caiseal
Referee: Liam Ó’Conghaile
John Dunne Cup – Group 2
Maigh Cuilinn19:45 Maigh Cuilinn v Cill Ainnín
Referee: Tom Nally
Páirc na bhForbacha 19:45 Bearna v Uachtar Ard
Referee: Noel Cummins
John Dunne Cup – Group 3
Mervue 19:45 Naomh Séamus v Uarán Mór-Mearaí
Referee: Pat Hansberry
The Prairie 19:45 Bóthar na Trá-Cnoc na Cathrach v Naomh Mícheál
Referee: Kieran Quinn
John Dunne Cup – Group 4
Brownesgrove 19:45 Seamróga Chortúin v Áth Cinn
Referee: Sean Lyons
John Dunne Cup – Group 5
Clonberne 19:45 Cill Chiorín-Cluain Bhiorain v Mionloch
Referee: Austin O Connell
Caltra 19:45 Cealltrach v Cill Fhir Iarainn
Referee: Gerry Moore
John Dunne Cup – Group 6
Tuam Stars 19:45 Réalta Thuama v Áth An Rí.
Referee: Gerald Lohan
Claregalway 19:45 Baile Clár na Gaillimhe v Baile an Mhuilinn
Referee: Ger Cahill
Cahill Cup – Group 1
Williamstown 19:45 Baile Liam v Naomh Breandáns
Referee: Gerry Daly
Cahill Cup – Group 2
Crestwood 19:45 Athair Ó`Gríofa/Eire Óg v Naomh Gaibréil
Referee: Ronan McNulty