John Dunne Cup/Cahill Cup Fixtures

The Galway Junior Footballers are playing in the Connacht Junior Semi-final in Tuam tomorrow night which is the same night as the Dunne & Cahill Cup games were scheduled for!

As a result the Dunne & Cahill Cup games have been rescheduled to the Thursday Night May 10th to facilitate players and supporters wishing to attend the game in Tuam!

Club still can go ahead and play the game on the 9th (if both Clubs agree) or they can rearrange it to another date, by agreement!

Bottom line all first Round Games must be played by Monday May 14th otherwise the game will have to be conceded as there will be no postponements.

10-05-2018 (Thursday)

John Dunne Cup – Group 1

Leitir Mór 19:45 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór v An Spidéal

Referee: Mairtin O’Mainin

An Cheathrú Rua 19:45 An Cheathrú Rua v Cárna-Caiseal

Referee: Liam Ó’Conghaile

John Dunne Cup – Group 2

Maigh Cuilinn19:45 Maigh Cuilinn v Cill Ainnín

Referee: Tom Nally

Páirc na bhForbacha 19:45 Bearna v Uachtar Ard

Referee: Noel Cummins

John Dunne Cup – Group 3

Mervue 19:45 Naomh Séamus v Uarán Mór-Mearaí

Referee: Pat Hansberry

The Prairie 19:45 Bóthar na Trá-Cnoc na Cathrach v Naomh Mícheál

Referee: Kieran Quinn

John Dunne Cup – Group 4

Brownesgrove 19:45 Seamróga Chortúin v Áth Cinn

Referee: Sean Lyons

John Dunne Cup – Group 5

Clonberne 19:45 Cill Chiorín-Cluain Bhiorain v Mionloch

Referee: Austin O Connell

Caltra 19:45 Cealltrach v Cill Fhir Iarainn

Referee: Gerry Moore

John Dunne Cup – Group 6

Tuam Stars 19:45 Réalta Thuama v Áth An Rí.

Referee: Gerald Lohan

Claregalway 19:45 Baile Clár na Gaillimhe v Baile an Mhuilinn

Referee: Ger Cahill

Cahill Cup – Group 1

Williamstown 19:45 Baile Liam v Naomh Breandáns

Referee: Gerry Daly

Cahill Cup – Group 2

Crestwood 19:45 Athair Ó`Gríofa/Eire Óg v Naomh Gaibréil

Referee: Ronan McNulty