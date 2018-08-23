Jockeys Adam Short and Donal McInerney travel to Australia this Sunday for 2018 Australia V Ireland Jockey Challenge

Jockeys Adam Short and Donal McInerney will fly out to Australia this Sunday, August 26, to join Australian-based jockeys Martin Kelly and Shane Jackson to make up the Irish team for the 2018 Australia v Ireland Jockey Challenge.

This is the 32nd consecutive year that an Irish team has been invited to Australia to participate in the jockey challenge. There have already been 42 contests staged in the two countries, with Ireland taking the honours on 26 occasions, Australia winning 15 times and one draw.

The series, which is based on a points system depending on the finishing positions, was won by Team Ireland last year on a score of 55 points to 35.

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins has sent his well wishes to the team prior to their departure: “I send my best wishes to Adam Short, Donal McInerney, Shane Jackson and Martin Kelly as they prepare to compete in the Australia v Ireland Challenge Series in Adelaide. The Series symbolises the long and enduring friendship between Ireland and Australia, one that rests not only the long history of Irish migration to Australia, but upon our shared love of sport, from rugby to horse racing.

“Ever since the Series began in 1986, Irish and Australian jockeys have displayed skill and dedication in representing their countries, and I have no doubt that the competition will excite and delight all those fortunate enough to attend.”

This year’s race series will take place at Morphettville Racecourse on Irish Day, Saturday September 1 where the teams will compete in two races, a hurdle and steeplechase, for the coveted title.

Andrew Coonan, Secretary to the Irish Jockeys Association, commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Adam and Donal, two very talented riders. We have already seen their ability on show in Ireland so I am delighted that they now have the opportunity to show off their talent in another top racing jurisdiction. I am sure they will be well received by their hosts in Australia.”

Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “I’d like to wish the Irish team the best of luck in this year’s Australian challenge. It’s a big honour to be chosen to represent your country and I am sure that Adam, Donal, Shane and Martin will do us proud.”

Nominated by Thoroughbred Racing South Australia, respected jumps jockeys Martin Kelly and Shane Jackson live and work in Australia. Martin has ridden 50 winners, including Von Doussa and Great Eastern Steeplechases aboard champion jumper Thubiaan and is arguably in career best form with 15 wins in the 2017/18 season. Shane’s feature victories have included the Lafferty Hurdle and Australian Steeplechase aboard Wilde’s successful jumper Gold Medals and also won this year’s Grand National Hurdle aboard Cougar Express.

Jim Watters, CEO, Thoroughbred Racing SA, commented: “The Australia v Ireland Jockey Challenge is always highly anticipated by both the jockeys and the spectators, and while we are thrilled to be welcoming two up and coming stars of Irish jumps racing to Australian shores, we hope that the Australian team of Lee Horner, Richard Cully, Braidon Small and Rob David can reverse last year’s result and keep the Challenge trophy in Australia this time around.”

CLICK HERE FOR LINK TO VIDEO AND QUOTES FROM ADAM SHORT AND DONAL MCINERNEY

Jockey Profiles – Team Ireland

Adam Short

From Newtownmountkennedy, County Wicklow, Adam rode his first winner on the Stuart Crawford-trained Comragh at Ayr in November 2015. He rode his 20th winner and had his claim reduced to 5lbs when landing the €100,000 Chanelle Pharma Handicap Chase on Liz Doyle’s Last Goodbye on the second day of the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February 2018, by far his biggest winner to date.

Adam secured the prize of a trip to Australia for the annual jockeys’ challenge when winning the Adare Manor Opportunity Series for the 2016/2017 Irish National Hunt season. He rounded off the term with success in the final of the race of the series on the Matthew Smith-trained Prince Garyantle at the Punchestown festival, his first success at the biggest festival of the year.

Adam began his career with Philip Rothwell at 17 and soon moved to Northern Ireland to link up with Stuart Crawford who provided him with his first career winner on his first ride for the stable. He is associated with several racing yards and rode a Galway festival winner for former champion trainer Noel Meade this year.

Donal McInerney

From Herbertstown, County Limerick, Donal rode out for trainers Enda Bolger and John Gleeson while at school and worked for Charles Byrnes for a year after completing his Leaving Certificate in 2012 before joining Robert Tyner. He has worked for Bolger on a full-time basis since 2015 and while he failed to ride a winner on the track as an amateur rider, his luck changed straight away when he turned professional. Just two days after gaining his licence, he partnered the Enda Bolger-trained Auvergnat to win the PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase at Punchestown on Sunday, February 5th, 2017. It was his first ride in the paid ranks.

Donal enjoyed a terrific start to his professional career and less than 15 months after his initial success, he was crowned champion conditional rider for the 2017/18 season with a total of 33 winners, seven winners clear of his nearest pursuer JJ Slevin. Donal also rode a winner at this year’s Punchestown festival when Auvergnat, the horse that gave him his first winner, won the historic La Touche Cup over the famed banks’ course. He has enjoyed a fine run of success ever since and is well on target to better last season’s tally.

Shane Jackson

From Baltinglass, County Wicklow, Shane was Champion Conditional Jockey in Ireland in 2007/08 season. He started riding in Australia in 2012, and rides most for Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde. Having ridden 46 winners, his feature victories have included the Lafferty Hurdle and Australian Steeplechase aboard Wilde’s successful jumper Gold Medals and also won this year’s Grand National Hurdle aboard Cougar Express.

Martin Kelly

Originally from Kilmore Quay, Martin was a graduate of RACE and learned his trade under Jim Dreaper. He started riding in Australia in 2009, and has ridden 50 winners, including von Doussa and Great Eastern Steeplechases at the famous Oakbank Easter Racing Carnivals aboard champion jumper Thubiaan for Eric Musgrove. Arguably in career best form with 15 wins in the 2017/18 season.