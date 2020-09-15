Zintek systems require a field service engineer in the Galway region. For more details please contact 014008353 or [email protected]

Zintek Systems Ltd has been operating for more than 15 years and has been chosen by some of the world’s leading companies to provide solutions and support for their sectors. We provide service & support meeting tight SLA’s for the Hospitality, Bookmaking & Security Industry. We are currently looking to expand our team across Ireland to match our current growth.

Job Description:

The role is a Field service Engineer position with approx. 90% of time travelling to numerous sites across Ireland. A high level of technical ability is desirable. A large portion of the role will involve installation of hardware and software on site. Experience in installation of hardware is a distinct advantage.

Installing & Support AV systems, we provide full training to the right candidates who believe that they would enjoy working on the installation of AV racks & control systems.

Benefits:

Company vehicle/ Phone / Uniform.

In house / External training safe pass and manual handling etc.

Laptop.

All travel expenses paid for.

Requirements:

Network troubleshooting.

Refurbishing, testing, imaging and troubleshooting of PC’s.

Install and configuration of Routers, Switches, Hubs.

Practical experience of hand tools and drills.

Should possess solid analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work with a team and use their own initiative.

Ability to work under pressure and to deadlines.

Ability to work flexible hours and work abroad.

Highly organised with attention to detail.

Basic computer literacy.

Must have a full clean driving license.

Must have fluent English.

Skills:A high level of technical ability is desirable, Driving Licence, Computer Literate.