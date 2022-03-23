Murphy Commercials are hiring

Murphy Commercials (Gal) are recruiting
Parts Department for Assistant Stores Person
Workplace Murphy Commercials (Gal) Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway
Work Schedule Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis
Wage € Negotiable with corresponding Suitability/Experience
The role includes but not limited to:
* Assisting with the unloading of vehicles and the checking in of stock
* Sorting and placing materials or items on to racks, and shelves.
* Collecting items from throughout the Parts Department/Stores, preparing and completing Parts Department orders for delivery or pickup
* Stock counting and location checks.
* Collection /Delivery of parts
*You will be working both alone and as part of a team with efficiency and commitment to complete performance targets.
This role best suits upbeat and self-motivated individuals who enjoy working in a very busy, fast paced, systematic and productive environment.
Skills needed as a Part Department Operative
*Good organisational skills
*Reliability and dependability
*Literacy & numeracy
*Ability to meet the physical demands of the job
*Self-motivated
*Upbeat and energised
*Flexible and willing to take on a variety of tasks
*Team player
* A full driving license essential
Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to
Closing Date 29.04.2022
Workshop for Workshop Supervisor
Workplace Murphy Commercials (Gal) Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway
Work Schedule Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis
Wage € Negotiable with corresponding Suitability/Experience
Looking for an experienced Workshop Supervisor to lead, manage and motivate a workshop team. In this role, you will work closely with the Workshop & Parts Managers, Technicians & Accounts to whom you will provide administrative support
Key Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Promoting excellent customer service at all times – You must be 100% customer focused, innovative, motivating and energetic
- Schedule, organize, coordinate and direction of workshop employees ensuring the most efficient work output in an appropriate, cost-effective way
- Ensure employees are motivated to perform their duties effectively are managed properly and to ensure performance is monitored for continuous improvement and to achieve workshop KPI’s
- Act as the key connection/communication point between Workshop/Parts/Accounts/Customer in relation to all workshop matters.
- Have ability to process All workshop related worksheets & documentation – training & support given
- Acting as a point of escalation in respect of customer support in service matters
- Pro-active attitude, excellent organization skills, and ability to manage multiple jobs while delivering results on time.
- Work closely with Workshop & Parts Managers, Technicians, Apprentices to ensure optimal use of time, parts, equipment, etc., & minimize downtime and develop contingency plans
What we are looking for:
- Ability to work and communicate with others in a professional and effective manner, within a team-oriented environment.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, be able to convey appropriate information with clarity and effectiveness. Fluency in written and spoken English is essential. Demonstrates a strong sense of urgency, personal responsibility, and follow through with commitments made to the customer
- Strong people management experience
- Have excellent team-working and communication skills.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills. Have an ability to define problems& had a drive to get the job done in the face of obstacles and time constraints.
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously whilst maintaining close attention to detail & ability to prioritise.
- Have at a minimum Class C Drivers Licence
Have an aptitude for learning and constant improvement.
Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to
Closing Date 29.04.2022
Apprentice – Heavy Vehicle Motor Technicians
Workplace Murphy Commercials (Gal) Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway
Work Schedule Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis
Wage € Per corresponding Suitability/Experience
The ideal candidate would have the following attributes:
- Mechanical Knowledge would be an advantage but not essential
- Leaving Certificate or equivalent
- A full and valid driving licence
- The ability to work well within a fast-paced environment
- The candidate must have good initiative and be self-motivated.
- Be a Team player
- Excellent time management skills
Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to
Closing Date 29.04.2022