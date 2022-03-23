Murphy Commercials are hiring



Job Vacancies



Murphy Commercials (Gal) are recruiting

Parts Department for Assistant Stores Person

Workplace Murphy Commercials (Gal) Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway

Work Schedule Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis

Wage € Negotiable with corresponding Suitability/Experience

The role includes but not limited to:

* Assisting with the unloading of vehicles and the checking in of stock

* Sorting and placing materials or items on to racks, and shelves.

* Collecting items from throughout the Parts Department/Stores, preparing and completing Parts Department orders for delivery or pickup

* Stock counting and location checks.

* Collection /Delivery of parts

*You will be working both alone and as part of a team with efficiency and commitment to complete performance targets.

This role best suits upbeat and self-motivated individuals who enjoy working in a very busy, fast paced, systematic and productive environment.

Skills needed as a Part Department Operative

*Good organisational skills

*Reliability and dependability

*Literacy & numeracy

*Ability to meet the physical demands of the job

*Self-motivated

*Upbeat and energised

*Flexible and willing to take on a variety of tasks

*Team player

* A full driving license essential

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to

[email protected]

Closing Date 29.04.2022

Workshop for Workshop Supervisor

Workplace Murphy Commercials (Gal) Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway

Work Schedule Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis

Wage € Negotiable with corresponding Suitability/Experience

Looking for an experienced Workshop Supervisor to lead, manage and motivate a workshop team. In this role, you will work closely with the Workshop & Parts Managers, Technicians & Accounts to whom you will provide administrative support

Key Responsibilities but not limited to:

Promoting excellent customer service at all times – You must be 100% customer focused, innovative, motivating and energetic

Schedule, organize, coordinate and direction of workshop employees ensuring the most efficient work output in an appropriate, cost-effective way

Ensure employees are motivated to perform their duties effectively are managed properly and to ensure performance is monitored for continuous improvement and to achieve workshop KPI’s

Act as the key connection/communication point between Workshop/Parts/Accounts/Customer in relation to all workshop matters.

Have ability to process All workshop related worksheets & documentation – training & support given

Acting as a point of escalation in respect of customer support in service matters

Pro-active attitude, excellent organization skills, and ability to manage multiple jobs while delivering results on time.

Work closely with Workshop & Parts Managers, Technicians, Apprentices to ensure optimal use of time, parts, equipment, etc., & minimize downtime and develop contingency plans

What we are looking for:

Ability to work and communicate with others in a professional and effective manner, within a team-oriented environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, be able to convey appropriate information with clarity and effectiveness. Fluency in written and spoken English is essential. Demonstrates a strong sense of urgency, personal responsibility, and follow through with commitments made to the customer

Strong people management experience

Have excellent team-working and communication skills.

Excellent organisational and time management skills. Have an ability to define problems& had a drive to get the job done in the face of obstacles and time constraints.

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously whilst maintaining close attention to detail & ability to prioritise.

Have at a minimum Class C Drivers Licence

Have an aptitude for learning and constant improvement.

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to

[email protected]

Closing Date 29.04.2022

Apprentice – Heavy Vehicle Motor Technicians

Workplace Murphy Commercials (Gal) Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway

Work Schedule Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis

Wage € Per corresponding Suitability/Experience

The ideal candidate would have the following attributes:

Mechanical Knowledge would be an advantage but not essential

Leaving Certificate or equivalent

A full and valid driving licence

The ability to work well within a fast-paced environment

The candidate must have good initiative and be self-motivated.

Be a Team player

Excellent time management skills

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to

[email protected]

Closing Date 29.04.2022