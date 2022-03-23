Murphy Commercials are hiring


Murphy Commercials (Gal) are recruiting

Parts Department for Assistant Stores Person

Workplace        Murphy Commercials (Gal)  Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway        

Work Schedule         Mon – Fri    9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis   

Wage                         € Negotiable with corresponding Suitability/Experience

The  role includes but not limited to:
*            Assisting with the unloading of vehicles and the checking in of stock
*            Sorting and placing materials or items on to racks, and shelves.
*            Collecting items from throughout the Parts Department/Stores, preparing and completing                      Parts Department  orders for delivery or pickup
*            Stock counting and location checks.

*            Collection /Delivery of parts
*You will be working both alone and as part of a team with efficiency and commitment to complete performance targets.

This role best suits upbeat and self-motivated individuals who enjoy working in a very busy, fast             paced, systematic and productive environment.
Skills needed as a Part Department Operative
*Good organisational skills
*Reliability and dependability
*Literacy & numeracy
*Ability to meet the physical demands of the job
*Self-motivated
*Upbeat and energised
*Flexible and willing to take on a variety of tasks
*Team player
* A full driving license essential

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to

[email protected]

Closing Date 29.04.2022

Workshop for Workshop Supervisor

Workplace        Murphy Commercials (Gal)  Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway        

Work Schedule         Mon – Fri    9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis  

Wage                         € Negotiable with corresponding Suitability/Experience

Looking for an experienced Workshop Supervisor to lead, manage and motivate a workshop team. In this role, you will work closely with the Workshop & Parts Managers, Technicians & Accounts to whom you will provide administrative support

Key  Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Promoting excellent customer service at all times – You must be 100% customer focused, innovative, motivating and energetic
  • Schedule, organize, coordinate and direction of workshop employees ensuring the most efficient work output in an appropriate, cost-effective way
  • Ensure employees are motivated to perform their duties effectively are managed properly and to ensure performance is monitored for continuous improvement and to achieve workshop KPI’s
  • Act as the key connection/communication point between Workshop/Parts/Accounts/Customer in relation to all workshop matters.
  • Have ability to process All workshop related worksheets & documentation – training & support given
  • Acting as a point of escalation in respect of customer support in service matters
  • Pro-active attitude, excellent organization skills, and ability to manage multiple jobs while delivering results on time.
  • Work closely with Workshop & Parts Managers, Technicians, Apprentices to ensure optimal use of time, parts, equipment, etc., & minimize downtime and develop contingency plans

What we are looking for:

  • Ability to work and communicate with others in a professional and effective manner, within a team-oriented environment.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills, be able to convey appropriate information with clarity and effectiveness. Fluency in written and spoken English is essential. Demonstrates a strong sense of urgency, personal responsibility, and follow through with commitments made to the customer
  • Strong people management experience
  • Have excellent team-working and communication skills. 
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills. Have an ability to define problems& had a drive to get the job done in the face of obstacles and time constraints. 
  • Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously whilst maintaining close attention to detail & ability to prioritise.
  • Have at a minimum Class C Drivers Licence

Have an aptitude for learning and constant improvement.

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to

[email protected]

Closing Date 29.04.2022

Apprentice – Heavy Vehicle Motor Technicians

Workplace        Murphy Commercials (Gal)  Cloughaun, Claregalway, Galway        

Work Schedule         Mon – Fri    9am – 6pm & Sat on rota basis  

Wage                         € Per corresponding Suitability/Experience

The ideal candidate would have the following attributes:

  • Mechanical Knowledge would be an advantage but not essential
  • Leaving Certificate or equivalent
  • A full and valid driving licence
  • The ability to work well within a fast-paced environment
  • The candidate must have good initiative and be self-motivated.
  • Be a Team player
  • Excellent time management skills

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to

[email protected]

Closing Date 29.04.2022

