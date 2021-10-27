Wildlands Adventure Park is seeking to recruit Restaurant manager and wait staff

Wildlands Adventure Park, Moycullen is seeking to recruit the following positions.

Manager & Asst. Manager for the Olive Tree Kitchen Restaurant

Opening for indoor dining on September 23rd the ideal candidate will have 1-2 years’ experience in a similar role and be a hands-on leader who can assist in leading and inspiring a young and energetic team whilst ensuring the operation runs smoothly and efficiently at all times.



Wait Staff

Previous Experience Advantage but training will be provided for the right candidate.

Candidates must be available for shifts over each of Thursday – Sunday



CV’s from interested candidates can be sent to [email protected]