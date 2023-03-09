Western Renewables/EV Chargers Galway require a Solar PV Installer/Electrician

Western Renewables/EV Chargers Galway are looking for a Solar PV Installer/Electrician to join their team.
The ideal candidate will be based in the Galway region, someone who is dependable, has good problem-solving skills, is able to work independently and takes pride in their work.
Job Duties:
- Wiring and installing a range of EV Chargers .
- Wiring and installing a range of PV and battery systems.
- Run tests on electrical components to ensure a safe and effective installation
- Inspect electrical systems and equipment for any damage, malfunctions, and safety hazards
- Provide professional assessments and advice for customers
- Adhering to the SEAI Domestic Solar photovoltaic code of practice for installers.
- Providing photos and sign off for administration team to process grants.
- Completing commissioning sheets for a range of electrical items
The Essential Candidate:
- Have a good work ethic and good client interaction skills.
- Comfortable with working on roofs
- Safe pass, manual handling certs
- Health & Safety Focused.
- Full Drivers Licence
- QC number
Desired:
- National Craft Certificate Electrical
- At least 5 years’ experience working as an electrician in a domestic setting
- Work at heights
Please send your C.V to [email protected]
For more, see our JobSpot.
Follow us on Twitter.