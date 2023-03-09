Western Renewables/EV Chargers Galway require a Solar PV Installer/Electrician

Western Renewables/EV Chargers Galway are looking for a Solar PV Installer/Electrician to join their team.

The ideal candidate will be based in the Galway region, someone who is dependable, has good problem-solving skills, is able to work independently and takes pride in their work.

Job Duties:

  • Wiring and installing a range of EV Chargers .
  • Wiring and installing a range of PV and battery systems.
  • Run tests on electrical components to ensure a safe and effective installation
  • Inspect electrical systems and equipment for any damage, malfunctions, and safety hazards
  • Provide professional assessments and advice for customers
  • Adhering to the SEAI Domestic Solar photovoltaic code of practice for installers.
  • Providing photos and sign off for administration team to process grants.
  • Completing commissioning sheets for a range of electrical items

The Essential Candidate:

  • Have a good work ethic and good client interaction skills.
  • Comfortable with working on roofs
  • Safe pass, manual handling certs
  • Health & Safety Focused.
  • Full Drivers Licence
  • QC number

Desired:

  • National Craft Certificate Electrical
  • At least 5 years’ experience working as an electrician in a domestic setting
  • Work at heights

Please send your C.V to [email protected] 

