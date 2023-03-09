Western Renewables/EV Chargers Galway require a Solar PV Installer/Electrician

Western Renewables/EV Chargers Galway are looking for a Solar PV Installer/Electrician to join their team.

The ideal candidate will be based in the Galway region, someone who is dependable, has good problem-solving skills, is able to work independently and takes pride in their work.

Job Duties:

Wiring and installing a range of EV Chargers .

Wiring and installing a range of PV and battery systems.

Run tests on electrical components to ensure a safe and effective installation

Inspect electrical systems and equipment for any damage, malfunctions, and safety hazards

Provide professional assessments and advice for customers

Adhering to the SEAI Domestic Solar photovoltaic code of practice for installers.

Providing photos and sign off for administration team to process grants.

Completing commissioning sheets for a range of electrical items

The Essential Candidate:

Have a good work ethic and good client interaction skills.

Comfortable with working on roofs

Safe pass, manual handling certs

Health & Safety Focused.

Full Drivers Licence

QC number

Desired:

National Craft Certificate Electrical

At least 5 years’ experience working as an electrician in a domestic setting

Work at heights

Please send your C.V to [email protected]

